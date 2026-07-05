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America 250th Mystery Babylon Prophecy
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
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Trump wants to calm down the wild Middle East at the upcoming NATO meetings in Ankara, Turkey July 7-8, 2026 Erdogan from Turkey wants to embolden his Neo-Caliphate per Ezekiel 38-39. Israel wants Iran subdued and at peace. In the short term, Trump must twist arms at the NATO meeting, to appear strong back home. He must help Republicans get re-elected on November 3, 2026 or he'll be impeached 24/7! This postpones everything! Per Ezekiel 38-39, Iran will be defanged after the fall US election. Mystery Babylon will fall eventually. 

Per David Wilkerson and Dumitru Duduman, America is Mystery Babylon.
Happy 250th Birthday America! It won't last long!

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trumpbible prophecyrevelationjuly 4end of daysmystery babylon
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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