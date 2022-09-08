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MARCO RUBIO Gives DIRE warning! What Comes Next! Cuban American Who KNOWS From Family Experience!
Marjorie Lou
Marjorie Lou
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22 views • September 08, 2022

Cut to the Point!    This is the main statement from the interview with Sean Hannity. Marco Rubio responding directly what I have been warning about for 2 years now.  Communists are taking over the USA.  Senator Rubio does not use the word communism as he carefully chooses his words.  But the meaning is crystal clear.  Roundups and arrests are next - this means YOU!  Look around you - it's already starting...

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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