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DR. TENPENNY: THIS IS THE BIGGEST SCAM EVER PERPETRATED ON THE HUMAN RACE (MIRRORED)
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1725 views • May 08, 2020
DR. TENPENNY: THIS IS THE BIGGEST SCAM EVER PERPETRATED ON THE HUMAN RACE (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel debess at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DaJYIaCdDfQ4/
Spiro Skouros interviews Dr. Sherri Tenpenny. The coming COVID vaccine can be rebranded now as “compulsory.” This literally means that you'll have NO choice: You can be caged, held down and injected against your will with a genetically modified biological weapon. The Psychopaths in this cabal have declared openly that the COVID-19 kill-jab is the “final solution”... Bill Gates' words. Only two options remain: Either actively RESIST now or DIE as a fearful, compliant slave.
Educate Yourself - Dr. Sherri Tenpenny:
https://vaxxter.com/
https://www.vaccineu.com/
http://courses4mastery.com/
Mirrored:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/prZkIaiKv3Dy/
Spiro Skouros - Contact Information:
http://www2.aueb.gr/users/skouras/
YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkKOQNYoZjaa_8V0uPOueeQ
LESS
Category Education
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel debess at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DaJYIaCdDfQ4/
Spiro Skouros interviews Dr. Sherri Tenpenny. The coming COVID vaccine can be rebranded now as “compulsory.” This literally means that you'll have NO choice: You can be caged, held down and injected against your will with a genetically modified biological weapon. The Psychopaths in this cabal have declared openly that the COVID-19 kill-jab is the “final solution”... Bill Gates' words. Only two options remain: Either actively RESIST now or DIE as a fearful, compliant slave.
Educate Yourself - Dr. Sherri Tenpenny:
https://vaxxter.com/
https://www.vaccineu.com/
http://courses4mastery.com/
Mirrored:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/prZkIaiKv3Dy/
Spiro Skouros - Contact Information:
http://www2.aueb.gr/users/skouras/
YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkKOQNYoZjaa_8V0uPOueeQ
LESS
Category Education
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
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