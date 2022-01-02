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A Nurse Speaks Out - Hospitals Are Murdering Patients
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426 views • January 02, 2022
A Nurse working on coronavirus frontlines in New York says the city is ‘murdering’ COVID-19 patients by putting them on ventilators and causing trauma to the lungs. This video is from 2020 and it’s believed ventilators are still used to end lives today.
See also: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/01-2022
See also: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/01-2022
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