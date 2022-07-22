Vax, Nanotech, CERN & Zombie Pandemic || Dr Astrid Stuckelberger

Simply mindblowing!!! Listen to the end and connect the dots...

Maria Zeee interviews Dr Astrid Stuckelberger, Consultant for Swiss Federal Agencies, various UN agencies and specialized programmes (WHO, ILO, UNECE, UNEP, UNFPA, Human Rights Council) and the World Bank.

There is so much in this interview, including crucial information about the WHO and their planned global medical totalitarian takeover, CERN and Switzerland, countries as companies (https://www.sec.gov/) graphene oxide, nanotechnology in the vax and how to remove it, the CDC document about Zombie pandemic preparedness (https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/6023), underground tunnels, portals, smart cities...

D-dimer test info: https://www.testing.com/tests/d-dimer/

* First part of this interview (about WHO pandemic treaty): https://zeeemedia.com/interview/dr-astrid-stuckelberger-part-1-who-pandemic-treaty-important-update/

* Find out more about Dr Stuckelberger's work here: https://AstridStuckelberger.com or on Telegram: https://t.me/Dr_Astrid_Stuckelberger

* Source: Zeee Media - https://www.zeeemedia.com

* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net

* How to recover (at least in part) from the vaccine: https://vaxx.free2shine.net/recovering-from-the-vaccine/

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* As much as we value your physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...

Where do you stand with God?

God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.

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