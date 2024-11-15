British surgeon testifies to UK Parl, how IDF 'quadcopters' would arrive at the scene of airstrikes in Gaza & pick-off (kill) the injured, including children

Acclaimed British surgeon testifies to UK Parliament, detailing how IDF "quadcopters" would arrive at the scene of airstrikes in Gaza & pick-off the injured, including children.

WHAT IS THE POST TRUMP VICTORY PALESTINIAN FUTURE? (A mildly pro-Zionist Arabic language mainstream media take on Trump's victory)

✍️ Based on an Arabic language report from Al Jazeera. Recommended by a subscriber. Translation summarized and edited by Hikaru Kitabayashi. ✍️

During the election campaign, Trump courted the more than 6 million American Muslim voters, largely through his second daughter's father-in-law, who is a Lebanese Christian billionaire. Disliking the Biden government's anti-Palestinian policies, this was successful. Especially, it seems in Michigan, Muslim voters withdrew support from Kamala Harris.

With Donald Trump returning to the White House, attention is returning to the Middle East, specifically to the Palestinian issue and the policy he will pursue. Calls, which have so far not been heeded, are being made on Trump to stop the annihilation of Gaza.

The Palestinians had a difficult record with Trump's previous administration. He stopped funding UNRWA and closed the PLO office in Washington in 2018. He moved the US embassy to Jerusalem and declared it the unified capital of Israel in 2017. He then announced in 2020 his vision to achieve "peace" in a unilaterally drafted "deal of the century", which the Palestinians rejected due to its lack of viability.

However, Palestinians believe that the Democratic and Republican parties are the same in their support of the Israeli occupation and that they both fully support the present war aim of exterminating the Palestinian people. They see protection by the US in the UN for a Zionist political entity which is not being held accountable for its crimes. Likewise, they see America as a biased co-participant in the ongoing war against the Palestinian people.

In theory, Al Jazeera advocates that the Palestinian people must not surrender and must remain committed to their rights, which include refugee return, self-determination, the establishment of an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital, and maintaining Palestinian unity within the framework of the Liberation Organization and the Palestinian Authority. They also assert that Palestinians should stop the war of extermination, reject attempts at displacement from the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and Jerusalem, protect the vulnerable from starvation and thirst, and remain committed to end the occupation.

Al Jazeera also insists that they need to confirm their adherence to national unity to face the challenges facing them. This sounds good until we realize that this would mean absorbing Hamas into a Palestinian State presided over by its Israeli paid for president, Mahmood Abbas. Unity in such a situation means liquidation.

Under the Al Jazeera (and the Saudi/Gulf State/Egyptian/Jordanian) assumption that people can be convinced the Zionist political entity would be invincible under Trump, the remaining two months of Biden's presidency were said to be crucial. They affirm Trump will bypass Palestinian leaders and try a reactivation of his Arab political normalization project. In the mean time, Al Jazeera emphasized that Israel will continue to impose a fait accompli and there would be no American pressure regarding expansion.

Al Jazeera analysts furthermore believe the Zionist entity wants to end the existence of the Palestinian State, but will keep it at an increasingly reduced level for the present. They say the problem the Zionist entity has is not with its performance, but rather with its political symbolism.

They believe, as most others, Prime Minister Netanyahu is counting on Donald Trump to win the war. And, it seems the Arab governments in whose interest Al Jazeera works, also believe a Zionist victory to be both possible, and perhaps even desirable.