Your Government Doesn't Care about Your Health (Coleman's 8th Law of Medicine)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In this article, international best-selling author and retired medical doctor, Dr Vernon Coleman, points out that human breast milk contains so many chemicals it couldn't be sold as fit for consumption. And human bodies contain so many toxins that a human steak would not be fit for consumption by cannibals. Also, Dr Coleman explains why you should never have ice in drinks in bars and cafes.
Mirrored - Dr Vernon Coleman