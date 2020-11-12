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Globalists, Foundations & Controlled Journalism - Fact Checking, Fake News & Phony Philanthropy
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94 views • November 12, 2020
This is a very tip of the iceberg look at the attempt to take over "Truth" by a handful of HUGE multinational corporations and some rather dodgy multi-billionaires. They create whole systems of fake news which they then 'fact-check' via the same organizations. Google, Gates, Omidyar, Soros, Knight, and on and on are the billionaire control freaks who, instead of going to jail, are busy getting awards and going on speaking tours.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChfwmyI8VzKMNzRgVLP5Mrg/videos
Source: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChfwmyI8VzKMNzRgVLP5Mrg/videos
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