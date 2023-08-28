Create New Account
Canada In The Courts with John Carpay
The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, also known as the Charter, lays out every Canadian's fundamental rights and freedoms.


They include freedom of conscience, religion, thought, belief, opinion and expression, freedom of the press, and other media communication, freedom of peaceful assembly and of association.  Unless it can be demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society, these rights are protected by law, and governments cannot breach them.


Governments cannot override these rights without strong proof that it is necessary — this is why the work of organizations such as the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) are so important.  


The JCCF represents Canadians in the courts when their rights have been breached. Joining us is the founder, John Carpay, to give an update on key cases they are fighting in the courts right now.


