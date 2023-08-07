https://gettr.com/post/p2njif6b4cd
2023.08.03 Ava on Grant Stinchfield Show
The CCP is the number one threat to the U.S.
中共是美国面临的头号威胁。
#NFSC @stinchfield1776
