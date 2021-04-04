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HUGE March NICS Background Check Numbers: Record Setting Monthly Firearms Sales 2021
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10 views • April 04, 2021
Huge March NICS Background Check numbers: The most firearms sold in one month ever - 4.5 million firearms sold in March 2021. World Record setting sales in firearms for one month. The most ever sold March 2021.
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