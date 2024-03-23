Create New Account
Plandemic 3 - O Grande Despertar
Oculto Revelado - A Verdade
19 Subscribers
61 views
Published 17 hours ago

O Grande Despertar é a terceira parcela da série Plandemic. Esta experiência documental reúne peças de quebra-cabeças proibidas para revelar o panorama geral do que realmente está acontecendo na América e além. O Grande Despertar pretende ser um farol para nos guiar para fora da tempestade e para um futuro melhor.

Keywords
cienciaespiritualidaderealidade

