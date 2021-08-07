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What is Luciferase? Why is it in the Covid Vax??
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204 views • August 07, 2021
What On Earth Is Luciferase? | Clay Clark Hosts WarRoom on InfoWars

Was it patented by Bill Gates? Is it in the Moderna jab? (YES)
Was Moderna re-named 3 times after it produced the deadly extermination gas used in Nazi camps? Has Moderna ever made a vaccine before??
Do some research, then decide if you would trust a company that made deadly extermination gas to put Luciferas in your body.... what, to protect your health??

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