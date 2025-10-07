BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Emergency on MT EVEREST: 1,000+ trapped in Tibet by historic snowstorm
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1323 followers
181 views • 1 day ago

🚨🏔 EMERGENCY ON EVEREST: 1,000+ trapped in Tibet by historic snowstorm

(This was posted last night. If I find an update. I'll post it)

Tourists are trapped at high altitudes with no safe descent possible. Chinese authorities are racing against time as weather conditions complicate rescue efforts.

The situation:

👉 Worst early-season storm in years

👉  Key routes buried under deep snow

👉  Visibility reduced to less than 1 meter

👉  Tourist tents completely snowed in

👉  Rescue yaks unable to move through deep snow

