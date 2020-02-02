BREAKING: UK Terror Attack London High Street, Streatham; BREXIT JOY Continues; EU/UK News 2/2/2020

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The man, said to have been shot by Metropolitan Police officers, is confirmed dead.
Security sources have told Sky News they believe the attack was “Islamist” in nature. Read More:https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2020/02/02/man-shot-dead-after-terrorist-related-stabbings-in-streatham-london/
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2020/feb/02/streatham-terror-incident-man-shot-by-police-in-south-london
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2020/feb/02/streatham-attacker-police-surveillance-monitored
https://www.rt.com/uk/479908-london-terror-streatham-eyewitness/
https://www.lbc.co.uk/radio/presenters/ian-payne/streatham-attack-eyewitness-shocking-terror/
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