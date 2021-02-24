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Debating, Arguing and Profanity not language from God's kingdom
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42 views • February 24, 2021
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Yesu explains what comes out of our mouths is that which fills our hearts. Sooner or later, the evil in the heart comes out through the mouth with cursing and swearing. But when our hearts are filled with the goodness of God, praising Him and love for others it will come out. Our speech will always show what is in our hearts. “The good man brings good things out of the good stored up in his heart, and the evil man brings evil things out of the evil stored up in his heart. For out of the overflow of his heart his mouth speaks”
My Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MinisterRuby
Yesu explains what comes out of our mouths is that which fills our hearts. Sooner or later, the evil in the heart comes out through the mouth with cursing and swearing. But when our hearts are filled with the goodness of God, praising Him and love for others it will come out. Our speech will always show what is in our hearts. “The good man brings good things out of the good stored up in his heart, and the evil man brings evil things out of the evil stored up in his heart. For out of the overflow of his heart his mouth speaks”
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