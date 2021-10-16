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VATICAN CLAIMS THEY OWN PEOPLE
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6350 views • October 16, 2021
The Vatican and your Birth Certificate.
The Roman Catholic Church has a long history of tyranny and oppression. Because of the desire to control through their inquisitions, they decided they would create the first express trust, called unum sanctum which was written on a papal bull and placed in their vault. On the papal bull, it says that all of the souls in the world belong to the Roman Catholic Church and they do because no one has challenged their claim. Your birth certificate is the title of the soul that they own in their registries. They have registered you and that is the title to your soul.
Christopher James' website: www.awarriorcalls.com
The world must go for truth and the solution!
***DOWNLOAD: The world must go to www.bit.ly/awcevidence and download all pdf's and videos.
All the evidence the world needs to see to understand the COVID19 SARS -CoV-2 LIE will be found.
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!
Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
The Roman Catholic Church has a long history of tyranny and oppression. Because of the desire to control through their inquisitions, they decided they would create the first express trust, called unum sanctum which was written on a papal bull and placed in their vault. On the papal bull, it says that all of the souls in the world belong to the Roman Catholic Church and they do because no one has challenged their claim. Your birth certificate is the title of the soul that they own in their registries. They have registered you and that is the title to your soul.
Christopher James' website: www.awarriorcalls.com
The world must go for truth and the solution!
***DOWNLOAD: The world must go to www.bit.ly/awcevidence and download all pdf's and videos.
All the evidence the world needs to see to understand the COVID19 SARS -CoV-2 LIE will be found.
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!
Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
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