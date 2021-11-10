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Sidney Powell | ACWT Interview 11.3.21
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60 views • November 10, 2021
Debbie is joined in studio by author and attorney Sidney Powell to discuss the 2020 elections, the state of America and today, and what you need to know to protect America's future. #SidneyPowell #Elections #DefendingtheRepublic #AmericaMatters
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