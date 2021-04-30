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NEWS: April 30 - 2021 - Trump defends Arizona audit from leftist attacks, and predictions
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240 views • April 30, 2021
President Trump has gone on the offensive as well, hitting Democrats on their attempts to stop the audit. He noted in a press release today that a small army of attorneys have been sent to try to stop the audit from continuing:
Democrats say they don’t want the official results that favored Joe Biden to be reviewed. The state Senate used its subpoena power to take possession of the ballots, as well as the machines that counted them.
Democrats say they don’t want the official results that favored Joe Biden to be reviewed. The state Senate used its subpoena power to take possession of the ballots, as well as the machines that counted them.
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