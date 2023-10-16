Create New Account
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - October 16, 2023
Episode 2129 - Why nutrient density is so important in food choices. Ted does a 15 minute must hear segment on the aging process. Suzanne Somers is gone. Ford lays off more workers. Trump says he will stop EV mandates. DeSantis says no Gaza refugees. Vanguard buys Chinese military stock. Did Israel Order stand down during attack? Stop duel citizens in congress. Home sales drop again. This is a must listen green show!

