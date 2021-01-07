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Ivermectine + Doxycycline + Zinc = 100% guerison !!!
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202 views • January 07, 2021
https://twitter.com/silvano_trotta/status/1345323681053073408
Commentaire Silvano : « Je ne cesserai de le rappeler ! Il y a un traitement qui donne 100% de guérison du Covid ! Des médecins honnêtes dans le monde l'utilisent, l'Inde vient d'en faire un KIT ! Mais les Medias Fake News disent le contraire ! Ils vont de plus en plus loin dans le mensonge ! »
Commentaire Silvano : « Je ne cesserai de le rappeler ! Il y a un traitement qui donne 100% de guérison du Covid ! Des médecins honnêtes dans le monde l'utilisent, l'Inde vient d'en faire un KIT ! Mais les Medias Fake News disent le contraire ! Ils vont de plus en plus loin dans le mensonge ! »
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