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The Trinity Denies The Death Of Christ
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72 views • January 20, 2022
Once again, Martin Zender hammers home Scriptural truth, this time debunking the false doctrine of the Trinity. Jesus Himself said He was God's Son. Although Christ is worthy to be worshipped as God, the Son remains a separate entity. God cannot die, but Jesus literally died for the sins of humanity, and was literally resurrected three days later. The Trinity denies this. Watch Zender trash yet another nonsensical religious teaching, this time in a way you would never expect.
Crack O' Dawn Report Archives/Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Martin's homepage: http://martinzender.com
http://www.martinzender.com/What_is_a_Believer.pdf
Crack O' Dawn Report Archives/Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Martin's homepage: http://martinzender.com
http://www.martinzender.com/What_is_a_Believer.pdf
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