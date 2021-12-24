Christmas Presents!! CNN Pedo Outbreak: Jake Tapper's Producer Raided by Police

The CNN PEDO NETWORK IS A SINKING SHIP -RICK SALEEBY the CNN Pedo producer has been raided - ANOTHER ONE BITS THE DUSTCNN Silent as Fairfax County Police Seizes Devices of Jake Tapper Producer:Fairfax County police have seized electronics, hard drives, and other belongings of Rick Saleeby, the CNN producer for Jake Tapper’s The Lead featured in last week’s story which detailed sexually predatory behavior toward minors. One of those minors involved was his fiancé’s daughter. Saleeby’s fiancé, who has since split with him, is fully cooperating with authorities, “to ensure this never happens to another family.”It’s unclear whether Saleeby’s employer, CNN, is just as cooperative. Despite last week’s story, and an apparent police investigation, CNN has yet to condemn Saleeby’s behavior or announce any disciplinary action they’ve taken.Project Veritas has been fully cooperative with authorities and turned over all evidence to Fairfax County authorities last week. At this time, those same authorities have not yet responded to Project Veritas’ request for comment.