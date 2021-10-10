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Oct9th Kristi Leigh Weekly Media Malfeasance Orwell's Nightmare
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80 views • October 10, 2021
Oct9th Kristi Leigh Weekly Media Malfeasance Orwell's Nightmare
Kristi Leigh
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e-VhMzG_Cu8
https://www.facebook.com/KristiLeighTV/videos/687385042664228
https://www.kristileightv.com
Orwell's Nightmare. Here's your Media Malfeasance for the week
Media Malfeasance for the week beginning 10/4/212.
If the narrative doesn't fit, just change the definitio
Kristi Leigh
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e-VhMzG_Cu8
https://www.facebook.com/KristiLeighTV/videos/687385042664228
https://www.kristileightv.com
Orwell's Nightmare. Here's your Media Malfeasance for the week
Media Malfeasance for the week beginning 10/4/212.
If the narrative doesn't fit, just change the definitio
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