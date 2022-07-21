DARPA Hydrogel Genocide + Nazi Jewgenics

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RTF document with all links used in this broadcast (clickable links):https://drive.google.com/file/d/1CYUuZkviz6IQEJqkevRu8veFw6U-ZwsG/view?usp=sharing
Dr. Carrie Madej Connects the Metaverse, Covid Jabs, and the Depopulation Agenda
https://odysee.com/@science.nikipress.com:4/f-tHe.haa:4
HOW TO DETOX IN A BATH TUB. DR. CARRIE MADEJ
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/how-to-detox-in-a-bath-tub-dr-carrie-madej_3pxURjVgXdG9SKK.html?lang=dutch
DARPA Hydrogel
https://www.sag-nein.jetzt/post/darpa-hydrogel
94f95d_8b7c1ceee3cb4937aab758da14495c37~mv2.webp (542×351)
https://static.wixstatic.com/media/94f95d_8b7c1ceee3cb4937aab758da14495c37~mv2.png/v1/fill/w_542,h_351,al_c,q_90/94f95d_8b7c1ceee3cb4937aab758da14495c37~mv2.webp
DARPA hydrogel
https://www-sag--nein-jetzt.translate.goog/post/darpa-hydrogel?_x_tr_hl=nl&_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en
hydrogels are doing a brand new dance now - Brave Search
https://search.brave.com/videos?q=hydrogels%20are%20doing%20a%20brand%20new%20dance%20now
Hydrogels are doing a brand-new dance now - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hTTlT7CWRLQ
darpa +hydrogel bill gates gene drive - Brave Search
https://search.brave.com/search?q=darpa+%2Bhydrogel+bill+gates+gene+drive&source=web
Bill Gates’ Foundation Working with DARPA on Gene Editing - Stillness in the Storm
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2020/06/bill-gates-foundation-working-with-darpa-on-gene-editing/
Bill Gates Partners DARPA For New DNA Nanotech COVID-19 Vaccine
https://www.mirrorreview.com/bill-gates-partners-darpa-for-covid-19-vaccine/
Bill Gates, DARPA & New DNA NanoTech COVID-19 Vaccines
https://degraw.substack.com/p/bill-gates-darpa-and-new-dna-nanotech
Hydrogel Biosensor: Implantable Nanotech to be Used in COVID Vaccine?
https://thefreedomarticles.com/amp/hydrogel-biosensor-darpa-gates-implantable-nanotech-covid-vaccine/
The DARPA Hydrogel – Hydra Parasitic Connection | ஜ ۩ Whiskey Tango Texas ۩ ஜ
https://whiskeytangotexas.com/2021/12/11/the-darpa-hydrogel-hydra-parasitic-connection/
Under-skin Microchip for Covid. Pentagon’s Iniectable Hydrogel almost Ready! – Veterans Today | Military Foreign Affairs Policy Journal for Clandestine Services
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2021/07/21/under-skin-microchip-for-covid-pentagons-iniectable-hydrogel-almost-ready/
Pentagon scientists invent a sensor which detects infection in your body before you show symptoms | Daily Mail Online
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9460389/Pentagon-scientists-invent-microchip-senses-COVID-19-body-symptoms.html
DARPA Hydrogel Use As 5G Triggered Bioweapon « Battery Blog Home
https://www.batteryblog.ca/2021/05/05/darpa-hyrdrogel-use-as-5g-triggered-bioweapon/
DARPA-Hydrogel-Use-As-5G-Triggered-Bioweapon.pdf
https://www.batteryblog.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/DARPA-Hydrogel-Use-As-5G-Triggered-Bioweapon.pdf
Hand Washing/Sanitizing – THE DANGERS KNOWN AND UNKNOWN – Eye Opening Truth
https://www.eyeopeningtruth.com/hand-washing-sanitizing-the-dangers-known-and-unknown/
PCR-teststaafjes onder de loep: Darpa Hydrogel vermindert functie pijnappelklier - Ellaster
https://www.ellaster.nl/2021/04/28/pcr-teststaafjes-onder-de-loep-darpa-hydrogel-vermindert-functie-pijnappelklier/
PCR-teststaafjes onder de loep: Darpa Hydrogel vermindert functie pijnappelklier - Ellaster
https://www-ellaster-nl.translate.goog/2021/04/28/pcr-teststaafjes-onder-de-loep-darpa-hydrogel-vermindert-functie-pijnappelklier/?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=nl
(9) YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UHNuimFfm-g
Hydrogel - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hydrogel
Oath Keepers - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oath_Keepers
us militia's - Brave Search
https://search.brave.com/search?q=us+militia%27s&source=desktop
American militia movement - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_militia_movement