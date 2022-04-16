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COVID-19 Origin: Could it be?
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11119 views • April 16, 2022
Part 1: The Concept: 0:00-47:11
Part 2: The Deep Dive: 47:11-3:29:00
The plandemic continues, but its origins are still a nefarious mystery. How did the world get sick, how did Covid really spread, and did the Satanic elite tell the world about this bioweapon ahead of time? Dr. Bryan Ardis (www.ardisantidote.com) has unveiled a shocking connection between this pandemic and the eternal battle of good and evil which began in the Garden of Eden.
PHARMA SNAKES: Thirteen irrefutable FACTS about snake venom, Big Pharma and biological weapons
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-04-15-pharma-snakes-thirteen-irrefutable-facts-about-snake-venom-big-pharma-and-biological-weapons.html
DOCTORS don’t even know! MILLIONS of people are swallowing VENOM-derived pharmaceuticals made from pit vipers, Gila monsters, leeches, rattlesnakes and DEATHSTALKER scorpions
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-04-14-millions-people-swalling-venom-derived-pharmaceuticals-rattlesnakes-pit-vipers-death-stalker-scorpions.html
VenomTech company announces massive library of SNAKE VENOM peptides for pharmaceutical development; “nanocarriers” stabilize snake venom in WATER (PubMed)
https://naturalnews.com/2022-04-13-venomtech-company-announces-massive-library-of-snake-venom-peptides-for-pharmaceutical-deployment.html
Naysayers who dismiss the SNAKE VENOM reality of drug development are simply IGNORANT
https://www.brighteon.com/52774963-206a-42f6-9b3f-72bbd56dce27
Mirrors:
LIVE WORLD PREMIERE: WATCH THE WATER
https://rumble.com/v10mnew-live-world-premiere-watch-the-water.html
Part 1/3 - Dr. Bryan Ardis reveals BOMBSHELL origins of covid, mRNA vaccines and treatments
https://www.brighteon.com/2b090826-787f-4d03-9f78-a1a80d3fe767
Part 2/3 - Dr. Bryan Ardis reveals BOMBSHELL origins of covid, mRNA vaccines and treatments
https://www.brighteon.com/60556b94-86af-4eae-aa59-441b02b71c33
Part 3/3 - Dr. Bryan Ardis reveals BOMBSHELL origins of covid, mRNA vaccines and treatments
https://www.brighteon.com/0d74ac38-dcf9-44e6-99f6-96c6a59abcf9
Part 2: The Deep Dive: 47:11-3:29:00
The plandemic continues, but its origins are still a nefarious mystery. How did the world get sick, how did Covid really spread, and did the Satanic elite tell the world about this bioweapon ahead of time? Dr. Bryan Ardis (www.ardisantidote.com) has unveiled a shocking connection between this pandemic and the eternal battle of good and evil which began in the Garden of Eden.
PHARMA SNAKES: Thirteen irrefutable FACTS about snake venom, Big Pharma and biological weapons
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-04-15-pharma-snakes-thirteen-irrefutable-facts-about-snake-venom-big-pharma-and-biological-weapons.html
DOCTORS don’t even know! MILLIONS of people are swallowing VENOM-derived pharmaceuticals made from pit vipers, Gila monsters, leeches, rattlesnakes and DEATHSTALKER scorpions
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-04-14-millions-people-swalling-venom-derived-pharmaceuticals-rattlesnakes-pit-vipers-death-stalker-scorpions.html
VenomTech company announces massive library of SNAKE VENOM peptides for pharmaceutical development; “nanocarriers” stabilize snake venom in WATER (PubMed)
https://naturalnews.com/2022-04-13-venomtech-company-announces-massive-library-of-snake-venom-peptides-for-pharmaceutical-deployment.html
Naysayers who dismiss the SNAKE VENOM reality of drug development are simply IGNORANT
https://www.brighteon.com/52774963-206a-42f6-9b3f-72bbd56dce27
Mirrors:
LIVE WORLD PREMIERE: WATCH THE WATER
https://rumble.com/v10mnew-live-world-premiere-watch-the-water.html
Part 1/3 - Dr. Bryan Ardis reveals BOMBSHELL origins of covid, mRNA vaccines and treatments
https://www.brighteon.com/2b090826-787f-4d03-9f78-a1a80d3fe767
Part 2/3 - Dr. Bryan Ardis reveals BOMBSHELL origins of covid, mRNA vaccines and treatments
https://www.brighteon.com/60556b94-86af-4eae-aa59-441b02b71c33
Part 3/3 - Dr. Bryan Ardis reveals BOMBSHELL origins of covid, mRNA vaccines and treatments
https://www.brighteon.com/0d74ac38-dcf9-44e6-99f6-96c6a59abcf9
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