The CCP plans to solve all problems with time
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday
2023.01.27 The CCP plans to solve all problems with time. Whether the common Chinese people or the CCP cadre veterans, all of them were being used to death and couldn't even keep their savings and real estate after their deceased.

共产党计划用时间解决一切问题，无论老百姓还是老干部，生前被榨干一切，死后连存款和房产也未必能保全。


