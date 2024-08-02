August of 2024 began with the resumption of Ukrainian and NATO attempts to attack the Russian rear with advanced Western missiles. The Russian air defense forces once again demonstrated their high professionalism and wide experience of fighting NATO missiles, drones and they are ready to welcome foreign aircraft, amid the reports about the deployment of F-16 fighters from Netherlands with the Air Force of Ukraine.

On the night of August 2, another massive attack on the Crimean peninsula was repelled. The Ukrainian military, supported by NATO reconnaissance in the Black Sea region and so-called ‘military advisers’ in the rear, targeted the city of Sevastopol with US-made ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles. According to preliminary reports, the Russian air defense forces destroyed at least four missiles over the city at night. Some of them had blast warheads and the others were equipped with cluster munitions. The attack failed. No significant damage to any military or civilian facilities was reported. The warhead of one of the intercepted missiles fell on a multi-storey residential building but miraculously it did not explode and civilian casualties were avoided. Cluster munitions were scattered on the city streets.

In their turn, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian rear area military and industrial facilities throughout the country. Last night, the strikes mainly targeted the southern regions of Ukraine. Local Ukrainian authorities confirmed Russian strikes in the cities of Mykolaiv and Krivy Rih, without revealing the destroyed targets. According to some local reports, one of targets was the military airfield near Mykolaiv.

The Russian military is pounding the facilities of the Ukrainian Air Force amid the reports about the deployment of the first batch of Western F-16 fighters in Ukraine.

NATO warmongers continue fueling the war in Ukraine. They do not stop sending more and more weapons to the Ukrainian military, each time crossing a new line of escalation, providing the Ukrainian military with ballistic missiles, fighter aircraft and other systems.

While the war is spiraling in escalation, Moscow and Washington made a surprising agreement. They conducted one of the largest prisoner exchanges in the history of the two nations. It has been assessed as another important political victory for Russia, who took back ‘heroes’, most of whom were supposed to have links with Russian intelligence and risked their freedom fighting for Russia’s interests abroad. On the other hand, most of the prisoners released in Moscow are failed spies, provocateurs, saboteurs, and political activists, who tried to gain hype playing the opposition.

The exchange took place as a result of difficult negotiations and interaction between the special services of Russia the United States and a number of countries, including Belarus, Slovenia, Germany, and Poland. The deal was agreed to amid the ongoing presidential race in Washington and Democrats are trying their best to demonstrate a supposed success.

