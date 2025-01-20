BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
17 - What Full Control Looks Like - Don't Kid Yourself
Ioftheneedle
Ioftheneedle
127 followers
321 views • 3 months ago

We have it all.   We have the servers.   We have everything.    

We know who you are.  We saw what you did.

We see all.  

We hear all.  

We know all.

We see everywhere you go.   

We know everyone you meet.   

We hear everything you say (I can hear you breathing... down the hallway... by the bathroom door).

There is no where to run.

There is no place to hide.

There is no escape.

There are no deals.

There is only, JUSTICE.

And PAIN.

Q

trumpcontrol17current-eventswe-have-it-allwe-see-allwe-hear-allwe-know-allenjoy-the-show-now-ya-hearmike-adams-gets-another-huge-thing-wrong
