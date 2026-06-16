Worldwide Election Interference: Israeli Firm BlackCore Exposed – Video #327

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French intelligence agency and watchdog Viginum recently accused Israeli intelligence front company BlackCore of interfering in elections not only in France (at the municipal level), but also at the municipal level in New York, as well as in Scotland, Angola and Togo. The firm’s website and digital identity has subsequently been erased.
Shownotes:
https://thefreedomarticles.com/remembering-israel-911-role/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/israel-hacks-and-explodes-hezbollahs-pagers/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/israel-planned-home-of-new-world-order/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/whats-up-with-somaliland/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/downloads/the-cult-of-the-chosen-ones-ebook/
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/national-security/pentagon-raised-threat-israeli-spying-us-highest-level-sources-say-rcna348565
https://rumble.com/v75v5iu-polish-mp-claims-israeli-spy-linked-firm-controls-polands-entire-economy-vi.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o7St0be6lIE
https://www.henrymakow.com/2019/04/brendon-oconnell-israel-has-b.html
https://www.google.com/maps/place/Togo/@-3.9152172,7.0193852,5.01z/data=!4m6!3m5!1s0x1023e1c113185419:0xfaae5b301ad19360!8m2!3d8.619543!4d0.824782!16zL20vMDdmNXg?entry=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI2MDYxMC4wIKXMDSoASAFQAw%3D%3D
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BlackCore_election_interference_scandal
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2026/jun/12/france-accuses-israeli-firm-interfering-scottish-elections-john-swinney-snp
https://www.thecanary.co/global/world-analysis/2026/05/19/blackcore-psy-op/
https://archive.ph/fK5Cr#selection-1377.52-1377.118
https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/279069336/wired-for-war-the-israeli-spy-tech-machine-strikes-again