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Greg Reese: Pluto's Return and the Rebirth of Individual Freedom [22.02.2022]
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60 views • February 24, 2022
The United States' first Pluto's Return has just begun on the auspicious day of 2/22/2022
There will be a solar eclipse over 13 of the States of the United States in April of 2024, which is the same number of States as at the time of the American War/Revolutionary War, but not the same States. We had a solar eclipse over the United States (a rare event) on August 21, 2017 and now we are going to have another one. The crosshair of the two eclipses occurs over "little Egypt" in southern Illinois (think along the lines of the 10 plagues of Egypt in Exodus). Solar eclipses are considered to be a sign of judgment on the nations. See esm dot us/services/torah-portion/nasso-take-up/ at 1:55
Genesis 1:14 And God said, “Let there be lights in the firmament of the heaven to divide the day from the night; and let them be for signs and for seasons, and for days and years;
The "times and seasons" are appointed times for people to discern what God is going to do in the earth, such as the Messiah's birth (Matthew chapter 2), and, now, maybe destruction to allow a rebirth of freedom in this nation, which is dedicated to God.
Greg Reese - 365,672 views · Feb 22, 2022
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=6215371e2e4fa91b4a66fe92
https://battleplan.news/watch?id=6215371e2e4fa91b4a66fe92
https://www.banned.video/channel/greg-reese
There will be a solar eclipse over 13 of the States of the United States in April of 2024, which is the same number of States as at the time of the American War/Revolutionary War, but not the same States. We had a solar eclipse over the United States (a rare event) on August 21, 2017 and now we are going to have another one. The crosshair of the two eclipses occurs over "little Egypt" in southern Illinois (think along the lines of the 10 plagues of Egypt in Exodus). Solar eclipses are considered to be a sign of judgment on the nations. See esm dot us/services/torah-portion/nasso-take-up/ at 1:55
Genesis 1:14 And God said, “Let there be lights in the firmament of the heaven to divide the day from the night; and let them be for signs and for seasons, and for days and years;
The "times and seasons" are appointed times for people to discern what God is going to do in the earth, such as the Messiah's birth (Matthew chapter 2), and, now, maybe destruction to allow a rebirth of freedom in this nation, which is dedicated to God.
Greg Reese - 365,672 views · Feb 22, 2022
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=6215371e2e4fa91b4a66fe92
https://battleplan.news/watch?id=6215371e2e4fa91b4a66fe92
https://www.banned.video/channel/greg-reese
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