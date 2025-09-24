A shooting occurred at a Texas ICE facility. Several people were reported wounded, and the sniper was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on a nearby rooftop

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A shooting occurred at a Texas (Dallas) ICE facility. Several people were reported wounded, and the sniper was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on a nearby rooftop.
Adding, photos were shown of the blooded dead shooter and bullets inscribed:
Dallas ICE Facility Shooting - NSFW
At 6:48 AM, four people were shot. One ICE detaines are confirmed dead.
Alleged ICE SHOOTER revealed Joshua Jahn, 29 Channel2NOW reveals unconfirmed pics, before and after he killed himself.
Fox News also reporting Jahn as ICE shooting suspect
FBI Director Kash Patel later revealed rifle rounds from Dallas ICE facility shooting
'ANTI-ICE' It reads
Not sure why you would shoot migrants if you’re anti-ICE…
@Slavyangrad