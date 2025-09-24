BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A shooting occurred at a Texas ICE facility. Several people were reported wounded, and the sniper was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on a nearby rooftop
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1321 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • 1 day ago

A shooting occurred at a Texas (Dallas) ICE facility. Several people were reported wounded, and the sniper was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on a nearby rooftop.

Adding, photos were shown of the blooded dead shooter and bullets inscribed: 

Dallas ICE Facility Shooting - NSFW

At 6:48 AM, four people were shot. One ICE detaines are confirmed dead.


Alleged ICE SHOOTER revealed Joshua Jahn, 29 Channel2NOW reveals unconfirmed pics, before and after he killed himself.


Fox News also reporting Jahn as ICE shooting suspect

FBI Director Kash Patel later revealed rifle rounds from Dallas ICE facility shooting 

'ANTI-ICE' It reads

Not sure why you would shoot migrants if you’re anti-ICE…

@Slavyangrad 

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy