A shooting occurred at a Texas ICE facility. Several people were reported wounded, and the sniper was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on a nearby rooftop

A shooting occurred at a Texas (Dallas) ICE facility. Several people were reported wounded, and the sniper was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on a nearby rooftop.

Adding, photos were shown of the blooded dead shooter and bullets inscribed:

Dallas ICE Facility Shooting - NSFW

At 6:48 AM, four people were shot. One ICE detaines are confirmed dead.





Alleged ICE SHOOTER revealed Joshua Jahn, 29 Channel2NOW reveals unconfirmed pics, before and after he killed himself.





Fox News also reporting Jahn as ICE shooting suspect

FBI Director Kash Patel later revealed rifle rounds from Dallas ICE facility shooting

'ANTI-ICE' It reads

Not sure why you would shoot migrants if you’re anti-ICE…

