X22 REPORT Ep. 2625b - Enemy @ The Front Door, House Of Cards Tumbling Down, Shadow Government

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Enemy @ The Front Door, House Of Cards Tumbling Down, Shadow Government
The [DS] is now desperate, they want Trumps plans for devolution, they are looking everywhere but is failing. Patriots are in control. Trump is now letting everyone know that he is running a shadow government. He is not hiding it anymore. The entire house of cards is about to come down and soon we are going to see the real President take his rightful place. The [DS] know there are only a few moves left and they are running out of time.
All source links to the report can be found on the http://www.x22report.com site.