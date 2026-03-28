Trump publicly admitted that Iran struck the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world's largest aircraft carrier

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Trump publicly admitted that Iran struck the Gerald R. Ford, the world's largest aircraft carrier, from 17 different angles, saying, "We ran for our lives, it was over."
Source @PressTV
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