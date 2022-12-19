The situation remains tense on the Donbass front lines where the Russian military is holding an upper hand.

On the morning of December 19, the acting head of the DPR claimed that Russian forces had completed the mop up operation in the center of the town of Maryinka located on the south-eastern outskirts of the city of Donetsk.

Maryinka was a strategically important Ukrainian stronghold near Donetsk, from where Ukrainian Nazis have been shelling the settlements of the Donetsk agglomeration for many years.

A few days ago, DPR officials confirmed Russian advance in the town and claimed that the road from Maryinka to Krasnogorovka was cut off.

At the same time, to the north, Russian units launched an offensive on the fortified area of the Ukrainian army in Krasnogorovka. These operations are likely aimed to distract the Ukrainian military from defense on the main battlefield of Marinka.

In their turn, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue fighting and attempt to counterattack. Clashes continue on the western outskirts of the town.

To the south of Maryinka, Ukrainian forces launched a counterattack near the village of Pobeda and managed to take control of a strongpoint near the settlement.

In the Avdeevka area, the Russian army launched offensive operations in Nevelskoe and Pervomaiskoe. The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are attempting to reach the fortified area of Ukrainian forces in Avdeevka from the southeastern direction.

The battle for Bakhmut continues. Units of the Wagner PMCs are advancing almost on all the front lines in the region. Clashes are ongoing in Podhorodnoe located north of Bakhmut and in Opytnoe located south of the city. On the eastern outskirts, fighting is ongoing on the streets.

At the same time, Wagner fighters continue their assault in Klesheevka. In their turn, Ukrainian forces attempted to counterattack in Kurdyumovka and Ozaryanovka but failed and were pushed back by Russian troops and artillery.

Despite the high losses, the Ukrainian command is preparing for a long-term defense in Bakhmut. Ukrainian servicemen are digging trenches on the streets, and traditionally establishing firing points in residential buildings. Such a strategy leads to the complete destruction of the city during the battle.

The deplorable state of the Ukrainian military in the city forces Kiev officials to prepare the people for the upcoming retreat of the Ukrainian Army from Bakhmut. More and more often, Ukrainian political officials claim that control of the city has no strategic military importance.

In the area of Soledar, Russian forces are approaching the city from different directions, threatening the Ukrainian grouping with encirclement. The Russian Ministry of Defense officially confirmed Russian control of the village of Yakovlevka.

Preparing for a major Russian assault in Soledar, the Ukrainian command transferred units of English-speaking mercenaries to the city in an attempt to strengthen the Ukrainian grouping.

