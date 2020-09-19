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Breaking Down - Disciple - Lyric Video
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3 views • September 19, 2020
Breaking Down
written by: Disciple
VULTURES EP by Disciple
Released: Sep 25, 2015
℗ 2015 Slain Records
Download on itunes or amazon
https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/vultures-ep/id1043112724
https://www.amazon.com/Vultures-Disciple/dp/B015SRJA1O/ref=ntt_mus_ep_dpi_9
http://disciplerocks.com
Released: Sep 25, 2015
℗ 2015 Slain Records
"Breaking Down"
It’s time
No more running away
Here I am lying desperate on the floor
I can’t take any more
I’m breaking down
I am breaking down
God I need you now
Can you put me back together
Put me back together
With my face down
No excuses for what I’ve done
My hands reached out
Deserving justice over love
But I’m still crying out for love
I’m breaking down
I am breaking down
God I need you now
Can you put me back together
Put me back together
Cause I need you, I need a rescue
And I’m trusting You won’t let go of me
I surrender, I surrender
I surrender all
I surrender, I surrender
I surrender all
Don’t let go of me while
I’m breaking down
I am breaking down
God I need you now
Can you put me back together
Put me back together
more videos on
www.HymnRevival.com
written by: Disciple
VULTURES EP by Disciple
Released: Sep 25, 2015
℗ 2015 Slain Records
Download on itunes or amazon
https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/vultures-ep/id1043112724
https://www.amazon.com/Vultures-Disciple/dp/B015SRJA1O/ref=ntt_mus_ep_dpi_9
http://disciplerocks.com
Released: Sep 25, 2015
℗ 2015 Slain Records
"Breaking Down"
It’s time
No more running away
Here I am lying desperate on the floor
I can’t take any more
I’m breaking down
I am breaking down
God I need you now
Can you put me back together
Put me back together
With my face down
No excuses for what I’ve done
My hands reached out
Deserving justice over love
But I’m still crying out for love
I’m breaking down
I am breaking down
God I need you now
Can you put me back together
Put me back together
Cause I need you, I need a rescue
And I’m trusting You won’t let go of me
I surrender, I surrender
I surrender all
I surrender, I surrender
I surrender all
Don’t let go of me while
I’m breaking down
I am breaking down
God I need you now
Can you put me back together
Put me back together
more videos on
www.HymnRevival.com
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