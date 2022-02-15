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Pfizer's Israeli Covenant, Whistleblower It's Time to Burn Pfizer to the Ground
High Hopes
High Hopes
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300 views • February 15, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
With the plandemic continuing to unfold, Big Pharma and the media’s fight to suppress medical and COVID-related data from reaching the public prevails. The Israeli government and Pfizer agreed to delete data contradicting the COVID narrative. Melissa McAtee was a Pfizer employee who has now dedicated her time and knowledge to whistleblowing on corruption inside Big Pharma. On Monday, the Stew Peters Show welcomed McAtee to expose a contract between the Israeli government and Pfizer concerning trade relations and the Biblical significance of the exposé.

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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vuxxvk-pfizers-israeli-covenant-whistleblower-its-time-to-burn-pfizer-to-the-groun.html
Keywords
big pharmacurrent eventschristianprophecyisraelwhistleblowerpfizercovidisraeli governmentpfizer employeemelissa mcateedata suppressiondata deletiongovernment contracttrade relations
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