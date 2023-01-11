Rep. Scalise: We’re Going to Be Investigating Origins of Covid | Breitbart

Rep. Scalise: We’re Going to Be Investigating Origins of Covid"Democrats refused to let us even talk about that over the last two years," said Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) in a press conference on Tuesday.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.