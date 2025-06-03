© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Most People Hate This Video, Because Most People Eat Out And Don't Want To Believe What They Eat At Restaurants Could Ever Hurt Them! And It's These People Who Are Usually Admitted To The E.R. For Food Poisoning, Too. No wonder the #1 Reason for E.R. Visits Is Food Poisoning!
#fakefood #junkfood #fakefood #processedfood #eatingout