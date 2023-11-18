UN Agenda 2030 SDGs, smart (15 minutes) cities

Agenda 2030, smart (15 minutes) cities
UN Agenda sustainable development goals
Under the United Nations' plan for total global control known as Agenda 21 (of which Agenda 2030 is a mere milestone), all humans who once lived on farms and in rural areas, are to be forcibly relocated into densely populated "smart" cities, referred to as "human settlements".
