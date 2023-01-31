Are You Living Your Life In Contradiction Or Imbalance? How We ALL Are!

If you don't know, that's likely why.If you want to know, listen, and that doesn't mean to me.
I may be prone to contradictions, too. This is why we should ask questions. This is why we have perspectives of our own.
Learn The Greatest Contradiction: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsCPxDpKDlA
Mentioned Doctor: https://www.youtube.com/@Campbellteaching
Write Articles, I'll Make Videos For You! Share Your Resources, Be A Part Of The Action For TRUE Freedom! The Liberator 2 News: https://theliberator.us
All My Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth
Book To Learn About All Of Nature: https://nita.one/naturosophy
Book To Learn The Nature Of Government: https://nita.one/
Book To Learn About Abolitionism: https://nita.one/truth
Over 50 Speakers & Tons Of Resources: https://nita.one/summit
-
#listening #listen #contradiction #imbalance #balance #yinyang #dao #daoism #tao #stoic #stoicism #lifequotes #lifewisdom #wisdom #wisequotes #philosophy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.