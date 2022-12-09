Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Vaccine Debacle: Big Pharma & Government Cannot Answer for What Has Happened
132 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

Vaccine Debacle: Big Pharma & Government Cannot Answer for What Has HappenedSenator Ron Johnson invited all the vaccine CEOs and major public health officials to the Kennedy Caucus Room — and "They have failed to appear before the American people asking hard questions," expressed Dr. McCullough.

"No one is big enough to step up and say they were wrong and start taking corrective practice steps. I think they're going to have to be heavily pursued with investigations that really have some stink to them."

Dr. Peter McCullough is one of the most published cardiologists ever in America and is now serving as Chief Scientific Officer for The Wellness Company.

https://twc.health/


source:  https://rumble.com/v1zodi8-vaccine-debacle-big-pharma-and-government-cannot-answer-for-what-has-happen.html 

Keywords
vaccineswar roompandemicmandatescorona viruscovidplandemicdr peter mccullough

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket