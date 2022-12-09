Vaccine Debacle: Big Pharma & Government Cannot Answer for What Has Happened

Vaccine Debacle: Big Pharma & Government Cannot Answer for What Has HappenedSenator Ron Johnson invited all the vaccine CEOs and major public health officials to the Kennedy Caucus Room — and "They have failed to appear before the American people asking hard questions," expressed Dr. McCullough.

"No one is big enough to step up and say they were wrong and start taking corrective practice steps. I think they're going to have to be heavily pursued with investigations that really have some stink to them."

Dr. Peter McCullough is one of the most published cardiologists ever in America and is now serving as Chief Scientific Officer for The Wellness Company.

https://twc.health/





source: https://rumble.com/v1zodi8-vaccine-debacle-big-pharma-and-government-cannot-answer-for-what-has-happen.html