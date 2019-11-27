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AA-48 Mark Ludwig Is Here Today To Discuss Americans For Equal Shared Parenting
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13 views • November 27, 2019
Mark Ludwig is the executive director of Americans for Equal Shared Parenting (AFESP). He joins us to discuss the fight for equal shared parenting, the Family Court system, and raising awareness for changes in legislation to help parents and children.
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Please check out the show, like, and share the links!
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▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&;app=podcast
▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&;mt=8
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