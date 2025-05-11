"European Values on Display": Ukrainian Draft Officer Caught on Video Assaulting Civilian in Kharkov

A disturbing video from Kharkov shows a Ukrainian military recruitment officer (TCC) punching a young man twice in the stomach during a document inspection. While one officer checked the man's ID, another suddenly and aggressively struck him without visible cause.

Five TCC personnel can be seen in the footage, yet no police officers were present to intervene or oversee the incident.