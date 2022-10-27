Situation Update, Oct 27, 2022 - Americans are SKIPPING MEALS because they can't afford food

0:00 Intro

1:05 Update on Numanna

12:52 Reputational Damage

29:40 Bananas vs Covid

32:55 Germany

35:45 Vaccines

1:05:57 Jeffrey Prather

1:52:50 Retrospective









- Why ORGANIC certification does not involve any tests for heavy metals or pesticides

- Germany tearing down a WIND FARM to build a COAL MINE

- Ye finds out that the "Jewish card" out-plays the "Black card" in social hierarchy

- Banana molecule beats covid-19

- Ben Shapiro finally admits he was TRICKED about vaccine effectiveness

- Pine-Sol cleaning products contaminated with bacteria

- How to make your own cleaning products for pennis

- The five steps of awakening to the truth about vaccines

- Intel update on the supply chain for satellite phones and comms

- Civil unrest growing in Germany

- More Americans are SKIPPING MEALS because they can't afford groceries

- Diesel supplier issues CODE RED alert as diesel runs out across southeast





