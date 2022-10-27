Situation Update, Oct 27, 2022 - Americans are SKIPPING MEALS because they can't afford food

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0:00 Intro
1:05 Update on Numanna
12:52 Reputational Damage
29:40 Bananas vs Covid
32:55 Germany
35:45 Vaccines
1:05:57 Jeffrey Prather
1:52:50 Retrospective
- Why ORGANIC certification does not involve any tests for heavy metals or pesticides
- Germany tearing down a WIND FARM to build a COAL MINE
- Ye finds out that the "Jewish card" out-plays the "Black card" in social hierarchy
- Banana molecule beats covid-19
- Ben Shapiro finally admits he was TRICKED about vaccine effectiveness
- Pine-Sol cleaning products contaminated with bacteria
- How to make your own cleaning products for pennis
- The five steps of awakening to the truth about vaccines
- Intel update on the supply chain for satellite phones and comms
- Civil unrest growing in Germany
- More Americans are SKIPPING MEALS because they can't afford groceries
- Diesel supplier issues CODE RED alert as diesel runs out across southeast
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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