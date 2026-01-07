US intends to prosecute the crew of the tanker Marinera, the White House has announced

The United States intends to prosecute the crew of the tanker Marinera, the White House has announced.

According to Washington, the Marinera is part of Venezuela’s so-called “shadow fleet.”

The US is trying to seize an oil tanker linked to Venezuela under the Russian flag, which they have been chasing across the Atlantic for over two weeks, Reuters reports, citing American officials.

A landing force is attempting to board the ship from a helicopter per RT Russia. (photos)

The airborne operation to seize the tanker Marinera is being supported by a U.S. Air Force Boeing KC-135T Stratotanker refueling aircraft, a U.S. Air Force Boeing P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft, and a British Boeing Poseidon MRA1. Operating nearby is an entire chain of U.S. special-mission aircraft, including the Pilatus U-28A Draco.

From U.S. Regime European Command:

This seizure supports President Donald Trump’s proclamation targeting sanctioned vessels that threaten the security and stability of the Western Hemisphere. The operation was carried out by DHS components with support from the Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, showcasing a whole-of-government approach to protecting the homeland.

Russia’s Ministry of Transport on the seizure of the tanker Marinera in the Atlantic:

On December 24, 2025, the tanker Marinera received temporary authorization to sail under the Russian state flag, issued in accordance with Russian law and international legal norms.

Today, at around 15:00 Moscow time, U.S. naval forces boarded the vessel on the high seas, outside the territorial waters of any state. Contact with the ship was subsequently lost.

Under the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, the high seas are governed by the principle of freedom of navigation. No state has the right to use force against vessels lawfully registered under the jurisdiction of another state.

Adding: Britain, at the request of the US government, assisted in the seizure of the tanker "Mariner", the UK Ministry of Defense reported.

The European Command of the US Armed Forces has confirmed the seizure of the Russian-flagged oil tanker "Marinera" in the Atlantic Ocean.

Russia demands the United States ensure humane and dignified treatment of Russian citizens aboard the Marinera — Russian Foreign Ministry.

➡️Moscow is closely monitoring reports of the boarding of American troops on the Russian-flagged Marinera, the Foreign Ministry stated.

➡️The United States should not impede the speedy return of Russian citizens from the Marinera to their homeland and should respect their rights and interests.

The United States seized the tanker Marinera before Russian Navy vessels could reach it, Fox News correspondent Lucas Tomlinson reports.

It raises the question whether the outcome would have been different if Russian naval command had dispatched ships to intercept the U.S. pursuit earlier.

And of course, another question is whether Russian ships were ever dispatched at all, or if this is simply a narrative being spun by Western media.