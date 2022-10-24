Create New Account
Persecution Rising
Fire & Grace Church
May 1st, 2022

Pastor Dean preaches about the increasing persecution and division coming to the church of Christ. The warfare is becoming more intense as Satan knows his end is near. We serve a God who cares for us and heals the brokenhearted, cling to Him and trust that He is our Comforter!

"For it is better, if the will of God be so, that ye suffer for well doing, than for evil doing." 1 Peter 3:17

