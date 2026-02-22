BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
02/22/2026-Epstain Coverup Being Used To Distract Us From The Encroaching Enslavement
1 day ago

Epstain files are super important and the victims MUST get justice.  But, what I think I see now is that The Coverup (TM) is being used to distract us from all the other things they are doing, mostly quietly, to bring about our enslavement and destruction.  https://westernrifleshooters.online/2026/02/sunday-morning-read-the-stakes/  https://x.com/lostmyhats/status/2025318174129033694  Pam Blondie is a foreign agent (which explains a lot)-https://westernrifleshooters.online/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/Screenshot-2026-02-21-at-10.05.33-AM.png  Low tech anti drone-https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=awE5i5QMqSw  protect your gun with your knife-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=22IB94rQAnw  https://rumble.com/v761qzi-cia-and-mossad-organized-protestsclip-matt-bracken-and-ltc-steve-murray.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a  https://westernrifleshooters.online/2026/02/americas-biggest-ally-tucker-carlson-and-crew-learn-that-goyim-leaving-the-country-are-subject-to-security/  trump to release ufo files to cover up for the epstain cover up which is to cover up all the illegal, icky shit his administration is doing-https://gab.com/NeonRevolt/posts/116100518665098154  Rome/Babylon just rebranded-https://www.youtube.com/shorts/4pBRyNQgp8Y  White Boyz, Tom MacDonald-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PEkkhqF9TJg

weaponspreppinghomesteadingsurvival
