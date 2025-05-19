© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Lost History of Psychedelics
Do ancient texts contain lost information about the use of DMT, Ayahuasca, and other psychedelic substances? This video explores the "dividing of roots and trees" mentioned in 1 Enoch and examines possible connections to psychedelics, Mystery Babylon, and the End of the Age.