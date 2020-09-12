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Did President Trump Just Save Western Civilization?
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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104 views • September 12, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3578/did-president-trump-just-save-western-civilization
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3578-did-president-trump-just-save-western-civilization

The mainstream media spent the weekend lying about President Donald Trump instituting a Muslim ban, lying about the contents of the recent executive order, lying about those impacted by the new guidelines and lying about why seven specific countries were included in the travel restrictions.

President Trump was painted as a monster for placing a temporary ban on accepting Syrian refugees - while other world leaders bent over backwards to virtue signal and express their willingness to destabilize their countries.

While the mainstream media, politicians, corporations and Hollywood celebrities were virtue signaling - President Trump made a few phone calls and may have just saved Western Civilization.

Reuters Article: http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-saudi-idUSKBN15D14L

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